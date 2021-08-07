TD Securities Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.05.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.