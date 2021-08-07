TD Securities Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.55.

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.13. 79,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.76 and a one year high of C$18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

