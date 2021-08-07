TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.04. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$26.97 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

