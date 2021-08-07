TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

NYSE TEL opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $150.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

