Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,100 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $15,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.