Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $769,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 152.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

