Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $780,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quidel were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Quidel by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $292.95.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.