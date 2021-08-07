Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $827,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,666 shares of company stock worth $3,072,783. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.