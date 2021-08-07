Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.48.

XEC opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

