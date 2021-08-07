Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,200 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $65.33 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

