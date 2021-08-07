Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

