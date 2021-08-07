Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 217,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

