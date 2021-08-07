Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

TDS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,146,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on TDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

