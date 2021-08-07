Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.55 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.72.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

