Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Declares $2.75 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TPL traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.81. 15,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,512.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 287 shares of company stock valued at $457,298. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

