Textron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average daily volume of 404 call options.

NYSE TXT opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

