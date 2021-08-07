TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.91.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TSE TFII opened at C$139.87 on Friday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$145.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$2,241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,787,688.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

