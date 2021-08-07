The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.90.

The AES stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

