The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Barclays from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.82. 2,029,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,009. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,544,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

