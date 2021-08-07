The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Andersons by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.