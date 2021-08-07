The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $7.90 on Monday, reaching $73.15. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

