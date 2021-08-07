The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $81.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.41.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

