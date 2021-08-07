The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

CHEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

CHEF opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

