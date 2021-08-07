The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Separately, Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 12.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

