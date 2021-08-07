The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,693 shares of company stock valued at $99,498,244 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,182. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

