The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

GEO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 2,378,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

