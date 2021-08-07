The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

GEO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

