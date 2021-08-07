The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €185.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €159.87 ($188.09).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €131.15 ($154.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €117.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.70. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

