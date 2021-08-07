The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.66.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

