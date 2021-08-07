The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

