The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,672,213. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

