The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.60 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

