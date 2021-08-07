The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Conviction-Buy

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Tencent has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

