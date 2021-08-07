The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rose 9.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 139,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,093,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

