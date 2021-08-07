The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $329.84. 2,656,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.