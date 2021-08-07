The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $25.14. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 110 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.