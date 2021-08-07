The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 1,345,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

