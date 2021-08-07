The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in a better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s second-quarter 2021 performance, which marked the eighth straight earnings beat. Markedly, the company registered higher subscriptions revenues during the quarter. For the third quarter, management guided about 13-15% increase in total subscription revenues and a surge of 25-30% in digital-only subscription revenues. The company further anticipates third-quarter total advertising revenues to increase approximately 30-35% with digital advertising revenues projected to surge roughly 40-45%.”

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 1,345,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

