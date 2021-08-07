Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.66 billion.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $538.20 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $544.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,817. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.