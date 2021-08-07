THETA Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, THETA has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $420.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $6.98 or 0.00015715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00861993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00100242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

