Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 29,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 441,450 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $105.80.

The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

