Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC to C$144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.57.

TSE:TRI opened at C$140.72 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$98.44 and a 52-week high of C$141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

