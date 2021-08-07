thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

FRA TKA traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €8.78 ($10.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,099,059 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.86. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

