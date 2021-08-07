Tiaa Fsb Acquires 710 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.