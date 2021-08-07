Tiaa Fsb Invests $691,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

