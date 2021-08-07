Tiaa Fsb Takes $206,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

