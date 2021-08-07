TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

NYSE:TMST traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 1,056,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,603. The stock has a market cap of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

