TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TMST stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.