TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.
Shares of TMST stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12.
In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
