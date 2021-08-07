TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$154.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMXXF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.37. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.