TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMXXF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.53. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.37. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

