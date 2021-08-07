TokenPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,092.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $914,080.66 and $95,092.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.45 or 0.99816496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010546 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.